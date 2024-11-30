Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (JKHY) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 2nd

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 12th,RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.55 per share by the technology company on Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd.

Jack Henry & Associates has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 34 years. Jack Henry & Associates has a payout ratio of 37.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Jack Henry & Associates to earn $6.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.2%.

JKHY stock opened at $176.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.45. The company has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.27, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.63. Jack Henry & Associates has a twelve month low of $154.77 and a twelve month high of $189.63.

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $600.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.56 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 21.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JKHY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $206.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $181.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. William Blair lowered Jack Henry & Associates from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $186.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.73.

In other news, insider David B. Foss sold 18,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.32, for a total transaction of $3,215,676.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 138,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,756,087.80. The trade was a 11.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

