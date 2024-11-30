Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Shares Sold by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors lessened its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) by 46.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 833,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 734,016 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $51,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 11.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 90,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,971,000 after acquiring an additional 8,907 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $404,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $267,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 75.7% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 1,993.8% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JEF has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Jefferies Financial Group from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. UBS Group began coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Jefferies Financial Group from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mitsui Financial Grou Sumitomo purchased 9,247,081 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.67 per share, for a total transaction of $551,773,323.27. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,247,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $551,773,323.27. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard B. Handler sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.26, for a total value of $28,904,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,971,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,081,825,270.88. This represents a 2.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,286,923 shares of company stock worth $88,999,151 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Trading Up 0.3 %

Jefferies Financial Group stock opened at $79.14 on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.05 and a 52 week high of $80.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.00 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.68.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.40% and a net margin of 9.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

Jefferies Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.83%.

Jefferies Financial Group Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc operates as an investment banking and capital markets firm in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, debt financing, restructurings or recapitalizations, and private capital advisory transactions; underwriting and placement services related to corporate debt, municipal bonds, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, equity and equity-linked securities, and loan syndication services; and corporate lending services.

See Also

