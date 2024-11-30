JPMorgan Chase & Co. Issues Positive Forecast for Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) Stock Price

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report issued on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Privia Health Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Privia Health Group in a report on Friday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on Privia Health Group from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Privia Health Group from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.93.

PRVA opened at $21.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.69. Privia Health Group has a 12-month low of $15.92 and a 12-month high of $24.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 214.82, a PEG ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.76.

In other Privia Health Group news, CEO Parth Mehrotra sold 135,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $2,500,127.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 247,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,583,763.50. This trade represents a 35.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 14.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Privia Health Group by 402.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 179,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after buying an additional 143,446 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Privia Health Group by 98.7% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Privia Health Group by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 314,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,461,000 after purchasing an additional 32,311 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Privia Health Group during the 3rd quarter worth $1,206,000. Finally, BlackBarn Capital Partners LP increased its stake in Privia Health Group by 100.0% in the second quarter. BlackBarn Capital Partners LP now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,952,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. 94.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

