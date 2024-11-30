JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Bought by Noesis Capital Mangement Corp

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 139,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,972 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 5.8% of Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $29,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Trust Co boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 320,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,671,000 after purchasing an additional 13,926 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,352,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,085,000 after acquiring an additional 61,606 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 42,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,922,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the third quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 14,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,005,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Vision MN LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,306,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

JPM stock opened at $249.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $703.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $154.38 and a 52 week high of $254.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.61.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.02 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $43.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.43 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 19.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.33 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JPM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Baird R W cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $229.31.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.