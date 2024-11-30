JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Bought by Noesis Capital Mangement Corp

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 139,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,972 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 5.8% of Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $29,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Trust Co boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 320,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,671,000 after purchasing an additional 13,926 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,352,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,085,000 after acquiring an additional 61,606 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 42,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,922,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the third quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 14,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,005,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Vision MN LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,306,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance
JPM stock opened at $249.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $703.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $154.38 and a 52 week high of $254.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.61.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.82%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
JPM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Baird R W cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $229.31.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile
JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.
