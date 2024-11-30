JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Isthmus Partners LLC

Isthmus Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 7.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,696,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,590,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,594 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 31.7% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,784,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,539,132,000 after acquiring an additional 4,043,841 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 15,084,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,180,806,000 after purchasing an additional 302,592 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,888,088,000. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 8,194,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,727,949,000 after purchasing an additional 49,695 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on JPM. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $229.31.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $249.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $703.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $154.38 and a twelve month high of $254.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $227.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $213.61.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.02 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $43.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.43 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 16.71%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 27.82%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

