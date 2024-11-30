Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR) Shares Down 0.5% – Time to Sell?

Kaltura, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLTR – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.16 and last traded at $2.16. 182,341 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the average session volume of 151,336 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.17.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Kaltura from $1.00 to $1.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Kaltura in a research note on Thursday, November 7th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $332.33 million, a PE ratio of -8.54 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KLTR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Kaltura by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,216,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,693,000 after buying an additional 41,584 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in Kaltura by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 286,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 44,289 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in Kaltura by 104.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 443,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 227,127 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kaltura by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 231,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 10,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kaltura by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 382,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 20,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Kaltura, Inc provides various software-as-a-service (SaaS) products and solutions and a platform-as-a-service (PaaS) in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Enterprise, Education, and Technology (EE&T); and Media and Telecom (M&T).

