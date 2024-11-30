KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) Insider Sells $21,585.69 in Stock

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Free Report) insider Paul K. Audhya sold 2,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total value of $21,585.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $957,508.44. The trade was a 2.20 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of KALV stock opened at $10.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.92. The company has a market cap of $434.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 0.92. KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.39 and a 12-month high of $16.88.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.04. On average, equities analysts forecast that KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KalVista Pharmaceuticals

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $25,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,286 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 3,328 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $126,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $175,000.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KALV. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 9th.

About KalVista Pharmaceuticals

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drug therapies inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company’s product candidate is Sebetralstat, a small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitor targeting the disease of hereditary angioedema (HAE).

