KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) Insider Sells $21,585.69 in Stock

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Free Report) insider Paul K. Audhya sold 2,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total value of $21,585.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $957,508.44. The trade was a 2.20 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
KalVista Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of KALV stock opened at $10.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.92. The company has a market cap of $434.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 0.92. KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.39 and a 12-month high of $16.88.
KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.04. On average, equities analysts forecast that KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on KALV. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 9th.
KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drug therapies inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company’s product candidate is Sebetralstat, a small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitor targeting the disease of hereditary angioedema (HAE).
