Keen Vision Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVAC) Shares Sold by Westchester Capital Management LLC

Westchester Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Keen Vision Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVAC – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 679,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,562 shares during the period. Westchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Keen Vision Acquisition were worth $7,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keen Vision Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $465,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Keen Vision Acquisition by 196.1% during the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 659,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,979,000 after acquiring an additional 436,792 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC lifted its holdings in Keen Vision Acquisition by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 1,080,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,432,000 after acquiring an additional 317,149 shares during the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp boosted its position in shares of Keen Vision Acquisition by 97.4% during the 2nd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 952,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,093,000 after purchasing an additional 469,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Keen Vision Acquisition by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 43,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. 51.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Keen Vision Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KVAC opened at $10.90 on Friday. Keen Vision Acquisition Co. has a 1-year low of $10.30 and a 1-year high of $10.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.69.

Keen Vision Acquisition Company Profile

Keen Vision Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, and related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It also intends to focus on businesses in the biotechnology, consumer goods, and agriculture sectors.

