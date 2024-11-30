Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. Has $580,000 Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,740 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 118 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBR. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Planning Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 153.5% during the 2nd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 95.7% in the third quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA VBR opened at $216.20 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $163.51 and a 1-year high of $219.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $204.53 and a 200-day moving average of $194.50. The firm has a market cap of $32.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

