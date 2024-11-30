KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $154.14.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KKR shares. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $166.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $160.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th.

NYSE KKR opened at $162.84 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $144.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.61. KKR & Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.04 and a fifty-two week high of $163.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The asset manager reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 13.21%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 4th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 21.28%.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. purchased 11,619,998 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.13 per share, with a total value of $129,330,577.74. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 92,959,984 shares in the company, valued at $1,034,644,621.92. This trade represents a 14.29 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 5,800,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $149,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,260,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $650,470,003.25. The trade was a 18.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KKR. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 100.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,055 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 10,060 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 118.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,107 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,318,000 after buying an additional 7,107 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 240.3% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 10,405 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 7,347 shares during the period. Sweeney & Michel LLC purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter valued at $483,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.9% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 19,786 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

