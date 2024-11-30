Klaytn (KLAY) Price Reaches $0.20 on Top Exchanges

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 30th. One Klaytn coin can currently be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000207 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Klaytn has a market capitalization of $759.93 million and $369,500.15 worth of Klaytn was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Klaytn has traded 13.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96,324.00 or 0.99808237 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $96,307.78 or 0.99791429 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Klaytn Coin Profile

Klaytn’s genesis date was June 24th, 2019. Klaytn’s total supply is 5,855,887,677 coins and its circulating supply is 3,803,678,792 coins. The official message board for Klaytn is medium.com/klaytn. The official website for Klaytn is www.klaytn.foundation. Klaytn’s official Twitter account is @klaytn_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Klaytn is https://reddit.com/r/klaytn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Klaytn

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaia (KAIA) is the central token for a newly merged blockchain platform, bringing together the strengths of Klaytn and Finschia to facilitate Web3 expansion in Asia. The KAIA token powers network functions, incentivises participation, and supports governance across the Kaia ecosystem, with rebranding initiatives in place to maintain compatibility for existing users and infrastructure.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klaytn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klaytn should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Klaytn using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

