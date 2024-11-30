Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS) Price Target Raised to $44.00

Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS – Free Report) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $32.00 to $44.00 in a report published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

KGS has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Kodiak Gas Services from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Kodiak Gas Services in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Kodiak Gas Services in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on Kodiak Gas Services from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Kodiak Gas Services in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.09.

NYSE KGS opened at $40.44 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Kodiak Gas Services has a twelve month low of $17.50 and a twelve month high of $41.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 139.45 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.22 and its 200 day moving average is $29.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. Kodiak Gas Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 565.54%.

In related news, insider Ewan William Hamilton sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.45, for a total transaction of $121,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,284,085.25. This represents a 8.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kodiak Gas Services during the second quarter valued at $913,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kodiak Gas Services during the third quarter valued at $2,974,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Kodiak Gas Services during the third quarter valued at $610,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Kodiak Gas Services during the first quarter valued at $1,046,000. Finally, Chesapeake Capital Corp IL purchased a new stake in Kodiak Gas Services during the third quarter valued at $603,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.95% of the company’s stock.

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc operates contract compression infrastructure for customers in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It operates in two segments, Compression Operations and Other Services. The Compression Operations segment operates company-owned and customer-owned compression infrastructure to enable the production, gathering, and transportation of natural gas and oil.

