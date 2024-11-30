Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC Has $240,000 Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 473 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 36 shares during the quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gartner in the 2nd quarter valued at $512,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Gartner by 245.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,453 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,226,000 after purchasing an additional 15,235 shares during the period. Choreo LLC bought a new stake in Gartner in the 2nd quarter valued at $722,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Gartner by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 59,140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,557,000 after purchasing an additional 17,874 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in Gartner by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 14,794 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the period. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Gartner stock opened at $517.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $521.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $483.66. Gartner, Inc. has a 12-month low of $411.15 and a 12-month high of $559.00.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 118.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. Research analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Gartner from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Gartner from $490.00 to $528.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Gartner from $529.00 to $531.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Gartner from $565.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $539.25.

In other Gartner news, Director James C. Smith sold 2,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.15, for a total value of $1,064,319.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 572,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $286,130,813.50. This trade represents a 0.37 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Akhil Jain sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.00, for a total transaction of $246,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,134,788. The trade was a 10.33 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,149 shares of company stock worth $37,694,911 in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

