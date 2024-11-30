Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC Makes New $210,000 Investment in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF)

Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,997 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management lifted its holdings in BancFirst by 50.8% in the third quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management now owns 1,702,082 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $177,936,000 after buying an additional 573,224 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of BancFirst by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,002,160 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,888,000 after purchasing an additional 16,664 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BancFirst by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 192,320 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,242,000 after purchasing an additional 26,707 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BancFirst in the 3rd quarter worth $112,370,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BancFirst by 40.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 101,276 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,659,000 after purchasing an additional 29,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BANF opened at $126.28 on Friday. BancFirst Co. has a twelve month low of $81.21 and a twelve month high of $132.29. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $113.02 and its 200-day moving average is $101.53.

BancFirst ( NASDAQ:BANF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.18. BancFirst had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 23.52%. The firm had revenue of $163.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.70 million. Equities research analysts predict that BancFirst Co. will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. BancFirst’s payout ratio is 29.58%.

Several research firms have weighed in on BANF. DA Davidson increased their target price on BancFirst from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. StockNews.com raised BancFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th.

In related news, Director Leslie Jeannine Rainbolt sold 10,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.02, for a total value of $1,089,162.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,944,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,292,604.04. This represents a 0.21 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David E. Rainbolt sold 1,414 shares of BancFirst stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.58, for a total value of $149,290.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 223,402 shares in the company, valued at $23,586,783.16. This represents a 0.63 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 160,468 shares of company stock worth $18,656,436. Company insiders own 33.89% of the company’s stock.

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through BancFirst Metropolitan Banks, BancFirst Community Banks, Pegasus, Worthington, and Other Financial Services segments.

