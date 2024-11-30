KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:KWS) Shares Up 0.2% – What’s Next?

KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:KWS – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as €61.20 ($64.42) and last traded at €60.00 ($63.16). 2,855 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 31% from the average session volume of 2,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at €59.90 ($63.05).

KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €62.51 and its 200-day moving average price is €62.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.63.

About KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA

KWS SAAT SE & Co KGaA develops, produces, and distributes seeds for farmers in Germany, rest of Europe, North and South America, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Corn, Sugarbeet, Cereals, and Vegetables. The Corn segment breeds, produces, and distributes seed for corn, soybeans, and sunflowers.

