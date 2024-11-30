L.M. Kohn & Company Acquires 10,604 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

L.M. Kohn & Company increased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 257.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,604 shares during the period. L.M. Kohn & Company’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. McAdam LLC lifted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 43.9% in the second quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 19,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 5,893 shares during the last quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 6,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $223,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 99.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 72,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,089,000 after buying an additional 36,070 shares during the period. Finally, Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $481,000. Institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TLT opened at $93.97 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $93.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.28. The company has a market cap of $59.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $87.34 and a 12 month high of $101.64.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.3105 per share. This is a positive change from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $3.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%.

(Free Report)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.