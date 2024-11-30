L.M. Kohn & Company Buys 705 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

L.M. Kohn & Company raised its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,593 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. L.M. Kohn & Company’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the second quarter worth $30,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the second quarter worth $32,000. Planning Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 137.3% in the third quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 197 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspect Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 71.8% in the second quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 177 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Insider Activity

In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 3,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.15, for a total transaction of $539,156.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,355,180.65. This trade represents a 9.15 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 1,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $202,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 94 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,570. This trade represents a 93.28 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,450 shares of company stock worth $2,911,306 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on QCOM. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Wolfe Research cut shares of QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $207.00 to $204.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, TD Cowen raised QUALCOMM to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.15.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $158.53 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $176.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.28. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $127.49 and a 12 month high of $230.63.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.82%.

QUALCOMM Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.