L.M. Kohn & Company Purchases 249 Shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL)

L.M. Kohn & Company lifted its holdings in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,714 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. L.M. Kohn & Company’s holdings in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of REGL. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $220,000. S.A. Mason LLC lifted its stake in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 29.9% in the second quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 4,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 6.1% in the second quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the second quarter valued at $459,000.

BATS:REGL opened at $88.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.15. ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a 1 year low of $50.00 and a 1 year high of $56.00.

The ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (REGL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of mid-cap companies that have increased their dividends for at least 15-consecutive years. REGL was launched on Feb 5, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.

