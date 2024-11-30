L.M. Kohn & Company Raises Stake in FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF (BATS:BUFR)

L.M. Kohn & Company increased its position in FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF (BATS:BUFR – Free Report) by 12.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 150,220 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,078 shares during the period. FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF comprises 1.1% of L.M. Kohn & Company’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. L.M. Kohn & Company’s holdings in FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF were worth $4,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 3,958 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in shares of FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF by 10.1% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 157,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,713,000 after acquiring an additional 14,438 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF by 42.5% in the second quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 14,410 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC increased its position in FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF by 35.1% during the second quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 168,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,868,000 after purchasing an additional 43,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF by 18.3% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 106,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,073,000 after purchasing an additional 16,416 shares during the period.

FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BUFR opened at $30.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.35.

FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (BUFR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds which holds a laddered portfolio of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETFs. BUFR was launched on Aug 10, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

