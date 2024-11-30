L.M. Kohn & Company Reduces Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

L.M. Kohn & Company lowered its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 47 shares during the quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DIA. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 42,971.1% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,402,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,439,534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,394,290 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1,083.1% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 525,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $205,450,000 after buying an additional 578,707 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $113,015,000. Mirae Asset Securities USA Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $78,226,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $67,871,000. Institutional investors own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DIA opened at $450.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $429.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $410.21. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $356.45 and a 52-week high of $451.28.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

