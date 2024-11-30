L.M. Kohn & Company Sells 4,404 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB)

L.M. Kohn & Company cut its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB – Free Report) by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,404 shares during the quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF were worth $1,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 291.8% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 97.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 6,109 shares during the period. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $273,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF in the second quarter worth $53,000. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 49.7% during the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 5,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 1,867 shares during the period.

CWB opened at $81.84 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $68.09 and a 12 month high of $82.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.58.

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

