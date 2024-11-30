Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN) Short Interest Update

Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,100 shares, a decrease of 20.1% from the October 31st total of 75,200 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LPCN has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lipocine in a research report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Lipocine in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

Lipocine Stock Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ:LPCN traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $4.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,965. Lipocine has a 12-month low of $2.38 and a 12-month high of $11.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.62. The firm has a market cap of $24.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 1.18.

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Lipocine will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lipocine

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Lipocine stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,870 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.22% of Lipocine as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 9.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lipocine

Lipocine Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development for the delivery of drugs for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is TLANDO, an oral testosterone replacement therapy (TRT) comprising testosterone undecanoate.

