Lombard Staked BTC 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1.67 Million (LBTC)

Lombard Staked BTC (LBTC) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 30th. Lombard Staked BTC has a total market cap of $998.84 million and $1.67 million worth of Lombard Staked BTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Lombard Staked BTC has traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar. One Lombard Staked BTC token can now be purchased for approximately $96,562.80 or 1.00031073 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Lombard Staked BTC Profile

Lombard Staked BTC’s total supply is 11,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,343 tokens. The official website for Lombard Staked BTC is www.lombard.finance. The official message board for Lombard Staked BTC is www.linkedin.com/company/lombardfinance. Lombard Staked BTC’s official Twitter account is @lombard_finance.

Buying and Selling Lombard Staked BTC

According to CryptoCompare, “Lombard Staked BTC (LBTC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lombard Staked BTC has a current supply of 10,996.53069465. The last known price of Lombard Staked BTC is 96,814.15308557 USD and is up 0.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $1,504,278.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.lombard.finance/.”

