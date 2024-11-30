Lonza Group AG (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) Short Interest Update

Lonza Group AG (OTCMKTS:LZAGY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,600 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the October 31st total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 116,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Lonza Group Stock Performance

Shares of LZAGY traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.88. 15,199 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,083. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.37. Lonza Group has a 52-week low of $36.71 and a 52-week high of $67.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Lonza Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th.

Lonza Group Company Profile

Lonza Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, supplies various products and services for pharmaceutical, biotech, and nutrition markets in Europe, North and Central America, Latin America, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Biologics, Small Molecules, Cell & Gene, and Capsules & Health Ingredients segments.

