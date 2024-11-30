Lonza Group (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Redburn Atlantic

Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Lonza Group (OTCMKTS:LZAGY – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning,Zacks.com reports.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Lonza Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Lonza Group
Lonza Group Stock Performance
Lonza Group Company Profile
Lonza Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, supplies various products and services for pharmaceutical, biotech, and nutrition markets in Europe, North and Central America, Latin America, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Biologics, Small Molecules, Cell & Gene, and Capsules & Health Ingredients segments.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Lonza Group
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- ServiceNow: Will the High-Flyer Finally Split in 2024?
- Trading Halts Explained
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/25 – 11/29
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- These 3 Stocks Are Heavy Hitters in Alternative Asset Management
Receive News & Ratings for Lonza Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lonza Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.