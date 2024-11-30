Lonza Group (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Redburn Atlantic

Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Lonza Group (OTCMKTS:LZAGY – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Lonza Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th.

Lonza Group Stock Performance

Lonza Group Company Profile

Shares of LZAGY opened at $59.88 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.37. Lonza Group has a 12-month low of $36.71 and a 12-month high of $67.00.

Lonza Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, supplies various products and services for pharmaceutical, biotech, and nutrition markets in Europe, North and Central America, Latin America, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Biologics, Small Molecules, Cell & Gene, and Capsules & Health Ingredients segments.

