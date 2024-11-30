Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Stock Holdings Raised by Freedom Investment Management Inc.

Freedom Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,203 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Freedom Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $620,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 7.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,917,412 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $539,521,000 after purchasing an additional 130,817 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Manhattan Associates in the third quarter worth about $234,249,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 604,115 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $149,023,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares during the period. RGM Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 4.1% during the second quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 583,037 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $143,824,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 441,314 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $108,881,000 after purchasing an additional 76,378 shares during the period. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

Manhattan Associates Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MANH opened at $285.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.09 and a beta of 1.52. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $199.23 and a 12 month high of $307.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $282.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $256.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Manhattan Associates ( NASDAQ:MANH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The software maker reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.29. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 84.55% and a net margin of 21.38%. The company had revenue of $266.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

MANH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $263.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Manhattan Associates from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.78.

View Our Latest Research Report on Manhattan Associates

Insider Buying and Selling at Manhattan Associates

In other Manhattan Associates news, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 3,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.10, for a total value of $1,001,147.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,334,137.20. This represents a 7.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Manhattan Associates Profile

(Free Report)

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MANH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.