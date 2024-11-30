Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) Short Interest Update

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,590,000 shares, a decline of 18.9% from the October 31st total of 5,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,490,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.1 %

Marinus Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.32. 401,285 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,555,463. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.26 and a 52 week high of $11.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.91 million, a PE ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $0.50 target price (down previously from $5.00) on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marinus Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 70.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 31,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 12,934 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 501.8% during the 2nd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 62,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 52,257 shares in the last quarter. 98.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapeutic products for patients suffering from rare genetic epilepsies and other seizure disorders. It offers ZTALMY (ganaxolone), an oral suspension for the treatment of seizures associated with cyclin-dependent kinase-like 5 deficiency disorder for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

