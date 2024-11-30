Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

MRNS has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $0.50 price target (down from $5.00) on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, October 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 14th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I upgraded shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $1.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.79.

Get Marinus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.1 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Shares of NASDAQ MRNS opened at $0.32 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.26. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.26 and a 12-month high of $11.26.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $727,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,805,920 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,366,000 after purchasing an additional 132,689 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $813,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 84,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

About Marinus Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapeutic products for patients suffering from rare genetic epilepsies and other seizure disorders. It offers ZTALMY (ganaxolone), an oral suspension for the treatment of seizures associated with cyclin-dependent kinase-like 5 deficiency disorder for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.