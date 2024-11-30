Mark D. Klein Purchases 39,000 Shares of SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS) Stock

SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS – Get Free Report) CEO Mark D. Klein purchased 39,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.20 per share, with a total value of $202,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,169,923 shares in the company, valued at $6,083,599.60. The trade was a 3.45 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

SuRo Capital Stock Up 4.1 %

NASDAQ SSSS traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.30. 142,506 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,170. The stock has a market cap of $123.91 million, a P/E ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 11.32 and a current ratio of 11.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.20. SuRo Capital Corp. has a 1 year low of $3.32 and a 1 year high of $5.44.

Get SuRo Capital alerts:

Institutional Trading of SuRo Capital

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of SuRo Capital by 139.3% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 730,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,927,000 after purchasing an additional 425,000 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SuRo Capital by 91.6% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 131,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 62,950 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC purchased a new position in shares of SuRo Capital during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in shares of SuRo Capital during the second quarter worth about $174,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SuRo Capital during the third quarter worth about $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of SuRo Capital in a report on Tuesday, November 12th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SuRo Capital

About SuRo Capital

(Get Free Report)

SuRo Capital Corp. is a business development company. The firm seeks to invest in growth capital, late stage and venture capital-backed private companies. SuRo Capital Corp. was founded in 2010 and is based in San Francisco, California with additional office in New York, New York.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SuRo Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SuRo Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.