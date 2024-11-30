Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) Price Target Raised to $112.00

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Free Report) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $102.00 to $112.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on VAC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $121.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $74.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $115.00 to $90.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.56.

Get Marriott Vacations Worldwide alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Trading Up 2.5 %

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Shares of VAC stock opened at $99.26 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 12-month low of $67.28 and a 12-month high of $108.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.05 and its 200 day moving average is $82.22.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 57.90%.

Insider Activity

In other Marriott Vacations Worldwide news, insider Jason P. Marino purchased 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $69.00 per share, with a total value of $48,300.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 15,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,093,719. This trade represents a 4.62 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VAC. Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 6.1% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 8,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at about $97,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the third quarter valued at about $348,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the third quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 3.4% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related businesses, products, and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.