Martingale Asset Management L P Has $4.87 Million Holdings in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned approximately 0.15% of NMI worth $4,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NMI by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 2,451,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,457,000 after purchasing an additional 51,194 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in NMI by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,942,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,009,000 after buying an additional 534,818 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in NMI by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,617,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,063,000 after buying an additional 251,664 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in NMI by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,517,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,489,000 after buying an additional 107,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in NMI by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,064,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,829,000 after buying an additional 22,756 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

NMI Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NMIH opened at $39.99 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.25 and a 52-week high of $42.49. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on NMI from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on NMI from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on NMI from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NMI presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.29.

NMI Profile



NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

