Martingale Asset Management L P Has $8.84 Million Position in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Martingale Asset Management L P reduced its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 478,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,330 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $8,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ACI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 207,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,449,000 after purchasing an additional 13,058 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 109.7% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 57,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 29,849 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 36,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 4,716 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,725,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,234,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,917,000 after purchasing an additional 116,601 shares in the last quarter. 71.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ACI. Melius upgraded Albertsons Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Melius Research upgraded Albertsons Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Albertsons Companies from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $27.25 target price on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.58.

Albertsons Companies Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE:ACI opened at $19.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.49. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.80 and a twelve month high of $23.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $18.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.47 billion. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 49.50% and a net margin of 1.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Albertsons Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 28th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 28th. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.07%.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company’s food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

