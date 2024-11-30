Martingale Asset Management L P Increases Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 109.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 237,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 124,242 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 1.2% of Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $50,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 6,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the period. NBW Capital LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 52,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. SRN Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. SRN Advisors LLC now owns 8,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 2,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 4,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 0.1 %

JPM stock opened at $249.98 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $154.38 and a 1-year high of $254.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $703.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $227.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.61.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.02 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 19.64%. The business had revenue of $43.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $220.00 to $224.00 in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $229.31.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

