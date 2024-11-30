Martingale Asset Management L P Purchases 792 Shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 41,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $4,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in EnerSys by 1.9% in the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,168,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,978,000 after purchasing an additional 21,903 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in EnerSys by 17.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 908,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,022,000 after purchasing an additional 133,211 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its holdings in EnerSys by 16.7% in the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 646,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,919,000 after purchasing an additional 92,398 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in EnerSys by 1.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 594,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,657,000 after purchasing an additional 9,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in EnerSys by 8.7% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 425,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,400,000 after purchasing an additional 34,173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.
EnerSys Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of EnerSys stock opened at $96.84 on Friday. EnerSys has a 1 year low of $86.41 and a 1 year high of $112.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 1.87.
EnerSys Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.60%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ENS shares. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of EnerSys in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Roth Capital upgraded EnerSys to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded EnerSys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.00.
Insider Transactions at EnerSys
In other news, CEO David M. Shaffer sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total transaction of $2,000,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,674,467.24. This represents a 8.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.
EnerSys Company Profile
EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in four segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, Specialty, and New Ventures. The Energy Systems segment offers uninterruptible power systems (UPS) applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, data center, and renewable and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.
