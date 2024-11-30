Martingale Asset Management L P Reduces Holdings in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Martingale Asset Management L P trimmed its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) by 10.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,122 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,395 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $5,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CRUS. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Cirrus Logic by 8,183.4% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 665,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,935,000 after acquiring an additional 657,288 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Cirrus Logic by 34.6% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,890,493 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $241,340,000 after acquiring an additional 486,086 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Cirrus Logic by 6.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,678,141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $456,862,000 after acquiring an additional 217,404 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in Cirrus Logic during the second quarter worth approximately $23,250,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Cirrus Logic by 21.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 720,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $89,527,000 after acquiring an additional 129,457 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRUS stock opened at $104.45 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.31. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.83 and a 52 week high of $147.46. The company has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 0.96.

Cirrus Logic ( NASDAQ:CRUS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.23. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 17.19% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The business had revenue of $541.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRUS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cirrus Logic presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.50.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including amplifiers; codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with integrated digital signal processing; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation for use in smartphones, tablets, laptops, AR/VR headsets, home theater systems, automotive entertainment systems, and professional audio systems.

