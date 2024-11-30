MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) COO Robert E. Apple Sells 10,000 Shares

MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) COO Robert E. Apple sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 187,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,080,300. The trade was a 5.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

MasTec Stock Down 0.3 %

MTZ stock opened at $144.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.63 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.34. MasTec, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.38 and a 1-year high of $150.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MasTec

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in MasTec by 5.7% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 10,912 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Blankinship & Foster LLC bought a new position in shares of MasTec during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of MasTec during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MasTec during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $500,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of MasTec in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $254,000. 78.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on MasTec from $122.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of MasTec from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of MasTec from $123.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Truist Financial upgraded MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $133.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on MasTec from $129.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.62.

MasTec Company Profile



MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

