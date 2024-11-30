MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) COO Robert E. Apple Sells 10,000 Shares

MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) COO Robert E. Apple sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 187,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,080,300. The trade was a 5.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
MasTec Stock Down 0.3 %
MTZ stock opened at $144.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.63 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.34. MasTec, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.38 and a 1-year high of $150.12.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On MasTec
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in MasTec by 5.7% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 10,912 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Blankinship & Foster LLC bought a new position in shares of MasTec during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of MasTec during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MasTec during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $500,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of MasTec in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $254,000. 78.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
MasTec Company Profile
MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.
