Maverick Capital Ltd. Has $2.91 Million Stock Holdings in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL)

Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,297 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,507 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. owned approximately 0.24% of Shoe Carnival worth $2,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its position in Shoe Carnival by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Shoe Carnival by 0.7% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Shoe Carnival by 1.3% during the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 31,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 1.1% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 52,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 0.6% during the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 149,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,566,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. 66.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SCVL stock opened at $33.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.74 and a 200-day moving average of $38.61. The company has a market cap of $917.26 million, a P/E ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Shoe Carnival, Inc. has a one year low of $24.07 and a one year high of $46.92.

Shoe Carnival ( NASDAQ:SCVL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The business had revenue of $332.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Shoe Carnival, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 21st. Investors of record on Monday, October 7th were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 7th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.85%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Williams Trading increased their target price on shares of Shoe Carnival from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Shoe Carnival from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. The company also operates stores, and sells its products through online shopping at shoecarnival.com, as well as through mobile app.

