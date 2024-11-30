Maverick Capital Ltd. Invests $14.82 Million in Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO)

Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 594,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,820,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Rentokil Initial by 403.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Anthracite Investment Company Inc. raised its stake in Rentokil Initial by 211.3% in the third quarter. Anthracite Investment Company Inc. now owns 214,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,345,000 after purchasing an additional 145,528 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Rentokil Initial by 165.8% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 55,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 34,687 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Rentokil Initial in the third quarter valued at approximately $644,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rentokil Initial in the second quarter valued at approximately $870,000. 9.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rentokil Initial alerts:

Rentokil Initial Stock Down 0.7 %

RTO stock opened at $25.54 on Friday. Rentokil Initial plc has a one year low of $22.40 and a one year high of $34.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Rentokil Initial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on RTO

Rentokil Initial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rentokil Initial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rentokil Initial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.