Maverick Capital Ltd. Makes New Investment in Savers Value Village, Inc. (NYSE:SVV)

Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Savers Value Village, Inc. (NYSE:SVV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 205,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,163,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. owned approximately 0.13% of Savers Value Village at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SVV. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Savers Value Village by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 27,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Savers Value Village by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 15,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 3,477 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Savers Value Village by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 58,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 4,808 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Savers Value Village in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Savers Value Village by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 52,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Savers Value Village

In related news, COO Jubran N. Tanious sold 7,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total value of $81,335.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Savers Value Village Stock Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of SVV stock opened at $9.36 on Friday. Savers Value Village, Inc. has a one year low of $7.78 and a one year high of $21.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.98 and its 200 day moving average is $10.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.04.

A number of research firms recently commented on SVV. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Savers Value Village from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Savers Value Village from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target (down from $11.00) on shares of Savers Value Village in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Savers Value Village from $21.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Savers Value Village presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

About Savers Value Village

Savers Value Village, Inc sells second-hand merchandise in retail stores in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates stores under the Savers, Value Village, Value Village Boutique, Village des Valeurs, Unique, and 2nd Avenue brands. The company purchases secondhand textiles, including clothing, bedding, and bath items; shoes; accessories; housewares; books; and other goods from non-profit partners and then processes, selects, prices, merchandises, and sells them in its stores.

