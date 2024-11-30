McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Hantz Financial Services Inc.

Hantz Financial Services Inc. reduced its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,068 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 876 shares during the quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $7,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter worth $31,000. Hara Capital LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the second quarter worth about $59,000. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $301.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Argus upgraded McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Baird R W downgraded McDonald’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $296.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.46.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other news, CFO Ian Frederick Borden sold 5,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.04, for a total transaction of $1,781,937.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,403 shares in the company, valued at $6,121,716.12. The trade was a 22.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.36, for a total transaction of $428,967.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,721.60. The trade was a 48.99 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,597 shares of company stock worth $10,702,754 over the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McDonald’s Price Performance

MCD stock opened at $296.01 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $243.53 and a 12 month high of $317.90. The company has a market cap of $212.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $299.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $278.95.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The fast-food giant reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.79% and a negative return on equity of 175.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.77 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $1.77 dividend. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.65%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

