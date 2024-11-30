MDB Capital Holdings, LLC (NASDAQ:MDBH) CFO Jeremy William James Sells 4,161 Shares

MDB Capital Holdings, LLC (NASDAQ:MDBH – Get Free Report) CFO Jeremy William James sold 4,161 shares of MDB Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.21, for a total value of $34,161.81. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,038.19. The trade was a 20.81 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

MDB Capital Stock Down 7.5 %

NASDAQ:MDBH opened at $7.07 on Friday. MDB Capital Holdings, LLC has a 12-month low of $5.78 and a 12-month high of $13.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.01.

Get MDB Capital alerts:

MDB Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

MDB Capital Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates as a broker-dealer. The company operates through two segments, Broker Dealer & Intellectual Property Service, and Technology Development. The Broker Dealer & Intellectual Property Service segment operates as a full-service broker dealer that focuses on conducting private and public securities offerings, as well as providing research services for investment banking due diligence.

Receive News & Ratings for MDB Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDB Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.