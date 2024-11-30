Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $218.17.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MTH. Raymond James downgraded Meritage Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Wedbush raised Meritage Homes from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $205.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $210.00 to $198.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Meritage Homes Trading Up 0.9 %

Meritage Homes stock opened at $191.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $191.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.56. Meritage Homes has a one year low of $137.70 and a one year high of $213.98.

Meritage Homes’s stock is going to split on the morning of Friday, January 3rd. The 2-1 split was announced on Monday, November 25th. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, December 31st.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.29. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.98 EPS. Meritage Homes’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Meritage Homes will post 21.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meritage Homes Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 17th. Meritage Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.58%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,136 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 97.2% during the 1st quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 10,379 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after buying an additional 5,117 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in Meritage Homes by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 153,897 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,003,000 after acquiring an additional 50,459 shares during the period. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC increased its holdings in Meritage Homes by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Innealta Capital LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

About Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for entry-level and first move-up buyers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Utah, Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

