MetLife Investment Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 588 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $8,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LNTH. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Lantheus by 40.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 319 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 184.1% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 321 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 425 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Lantheus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in Lantheus in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Lantheus alerts:

Lantheus Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LNTH opened at $89.27 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $101.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.04. The company has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 0.51. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.20 and a 12 month high of $126.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on LNTH. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Lantheus from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target (down from $135.00) on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LNTH

Lantheus Profile

(Free Report)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.