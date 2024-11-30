MetLife Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 800 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $7,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of NVR by 100.0% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in NVR in the third quarter worth $39,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in NVR in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVR during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of NVR by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

NVR Stock Performance

Shares of NVR opened at $9,235.58 on Friday. NVR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6,052.58 and a 12-month high of $9,964.77. The stock has a market cap of $28.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 6.21, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9,400.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8,631.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $130.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $131.00 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 38.20% and a net margin of 16.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $125.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 494.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of NVR from $8,450.00 to $9,450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of NVR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 10th. Bank of America decreased their price target on NVR from $10,800.00 to $10,600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8,783.33.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9,507.30, for a total value of $1,188,412.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,186,679. The trade was a 35.21 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Preiser sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9,302.64, for a total transaction of $2,325,660.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 239 shares in the company, valued at $2,223,330.96. This represents a 51.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 775 shares of company stock worth $7,294,073 over the last three months. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVR Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

