MetLife Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $7,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CASY. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 76.7% during the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Soros Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 1,825.6% during the 3rd quarter. Soros Capital Management LLC now owns 27,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,382,000 after buying an additional 26,197 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 40.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 17,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,517,000 after acquiring an additional 5,021 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Casey’s General Stores by 3.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,046,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,305,000 after acquiring an additional 38,226 shares during the last quarter. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on CASY. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $393.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $337.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Gordon Haskett started coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Monday, November 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $408.25.

Casey’s General Stores Trading Down 0.0 %

CASY stock opened at $420.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $266.56 and a 1-year high of $435.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $394.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $375.06. The company has a market capitalization of $15.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.63 and a beta of 0.79.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 17.07%. Casey’s General Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.52 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 14.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Thomas P. Brennan, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.24, for a total transaction of $1,140,720.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,438,890.56. This represents a 24.91 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Darren M. Rebelez sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.54, for a total value of $5,056,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,655,284.52. This represents a 15.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

(Free Report)

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

Featured Articles

