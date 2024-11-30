MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $7.73 Million Stock Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 43,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,080 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $7,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Plato Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in M&T Bank by 2,300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 54.4% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in M&T Bank during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in M&T Bank by 329.2% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Stock Down 0.4 %

MTB stock opened at $219.99 on Friday. M&T Bank Co. has a fifty-two week low of $125.61 and a fifty-two week high of $225.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $196.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.48. M&T Bank had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 9.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.97%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Tracy S. Woodrow sold 2,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.75, for a total value of $468,210.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,134,875.75. The trade was a 29.21 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rene F. Jones sold 23,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.88, for a total transaction of $4,473,005.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,972,576.88. This trade represents a 23.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 92,504 shares of company stock worth $18,394,012. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MTB. Wedbush upped their price objective on M&T Bank from $208.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $183.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $170.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on M&T Bank from $216.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.41.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

