MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 3,209 Shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 170,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,209 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ExlService were worth $6,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXLS. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 28.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 230,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,790,000 after buying an additional 50,399 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in ExlService by 106.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 84,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,209,000 after purchasing an additional 43,344 shares in the last quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP bought a new position in ExlService in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,791,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of ExlService during the 3rd quarter valued at $17,198,000. Finally, Pitcairn Co. increased its holdings in shares of ExlService by 47.8% in the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 27,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 8,913 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at ExlService

In related news, Director Jaynie M. Studenmund sold 3,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total transaction of $160,562.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,580 shares in the company, valued at $642,249. The trade was a 20.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 100,000 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.07, for a total value of $4,207,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,190,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,073,396.80. The trade was a 7.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 426,458 shares of company stock worth $18,720,514. 4.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on ExlService from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Citigroup lifted their price target on ExlService from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of ExlService from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.86.

ExlService Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of EXLS stock opened at $46.36 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.47 and a 200 day moving average of $35.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.00 and a 1-year high of $47.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 40.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.99.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $472.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.73 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 23.23% and a net margin of 10.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

ExlService Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

