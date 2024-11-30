Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$87.50.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Metro from C$85.00 to C$88.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Metro from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Desjardins upped their price objective on Metro from C$85.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. CIBC upped their price objective on Metro from C$86.00 to C$91.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Metro from C$82.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th.

Shares of MRU opened at C$91.23 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$85.39 and its 200-day moving average price is C$81.43. Metro has a 52 week low of C$65.43 and a 52 week high of C$93.00. The stock has a market cap of C$20.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.08.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 24th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Metro’s payout ratio is 32.76%.

Metro Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. The company operates supermarkets, discount, neighborhood, and specialty stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared food products, meats, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen food products, bakery products, delicatessen items, and pastries.

