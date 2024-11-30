Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Sold by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. decreased its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 371,528 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 310,870 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $38,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Davis Capital Management purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 128.6% during the 2nd quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 256 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Micron Technology by 261.1% in the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 325 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. 80.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Micron Technology from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Micron Technology from $172.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 27th. BNP Paribas lowered Micron Technology from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $140.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, September 12th. China Renaissance initiated coverage on Micron Technology in a report on Monday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $148.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Micron Technology news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $552,570.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,348,790. This trade represents a 3.47 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Micron Technology Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of MU opened at $97.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.93 and a 1-year high of $157.54. The stock has a market cap of $108.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.04 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.53.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.21. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 1.58% and a net margin of 3.10%. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.21) earnings per share. Micron Technology’s revenue was up 93.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 7th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.65%.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

See Also

