Mina (MINA) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.01 Billion

Mina (MINA) traded 9.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 30th. Over the last seven days, Mina has traded up 15.1% against the US dollar. Mina has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion and $158.35 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mina coin can currently be purchased for about $0.85 or 0.00000877 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Mina Profile

Mina’s genesis date was April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 1,200,749,454 coins and its circulating supply is 1,188,135,707 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol. Mina’s official website is minaprotocol.com. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mina’s official message board is minaprotocol.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Mina

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 1,200,668,140.84003923 with 1,187,995,972.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 0.84931548 USD and is up 12.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 168 active market(s) with $128,201,898.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

